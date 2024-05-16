Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $20,882.84.

Shares of LNTH traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 414,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

