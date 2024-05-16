Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Senior Officer Matthew Dean Turner Purchases 500 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Dean Turner bought 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,215.00.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCG remained flat at C$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.63. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a one year low of C$39.41 and a one year high of C$52.13.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 233.40%. The firm had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.781875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

