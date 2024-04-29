Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.42 and a 12 month high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

