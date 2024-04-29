Optimism (OP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $312.03 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $312.03 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00003918 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 27,685,422.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,379,867 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.