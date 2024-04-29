ATOR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.54 million and $2.31 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00002977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,471.732 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.02631988 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,263,285.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

