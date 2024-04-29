QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $169.20. 6,609,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

