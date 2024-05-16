Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $12.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.04. 1,666,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average is $385.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

