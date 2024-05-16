Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE VMC traded down $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 277,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,465. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

