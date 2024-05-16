Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,274. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

