Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

PRU traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.35. 523,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.