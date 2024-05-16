Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
SIA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.80. 34,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,007. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.23. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.30.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
