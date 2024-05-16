Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

SIA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.80. 34,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,007. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.23. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.29.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

