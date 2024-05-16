Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,551 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. 485,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,866. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

