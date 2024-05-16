WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 350,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.