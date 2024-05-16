Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.90. 10,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

