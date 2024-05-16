Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.90. 10,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
