Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $287,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 977,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

