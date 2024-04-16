iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.