Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $38,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

