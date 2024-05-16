Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 582,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

