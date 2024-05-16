Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

