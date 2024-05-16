Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 241,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,452. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

