Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Onsemi worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Onsemi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ON traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 1,137,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,068. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

