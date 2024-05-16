Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,880 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 640,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.