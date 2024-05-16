European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
