Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after buying an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.8 %

IR traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 1,434,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

