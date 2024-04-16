Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 16,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

