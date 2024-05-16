RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXO. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE RXO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 44,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,773. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $16,982,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,675,369 shares in the company, valued at $325,503,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in RXO by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 287.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,250,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 290.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 646,540 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 797,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 610,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

