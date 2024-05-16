SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $87.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of SE traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,359. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

