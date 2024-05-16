Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 395 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $760.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $404.80 and a 12 month high of $763.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $691.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

