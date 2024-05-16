Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 255 Shares

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 927,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.