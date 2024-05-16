Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 255 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 927,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

