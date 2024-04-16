Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

