Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $148.23 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 148,253,495 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

