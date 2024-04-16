Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,448 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $672.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

