IRIDEX’s (IRIX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 15,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX comprises approximately 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

