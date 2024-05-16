Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $26,927.28 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,620,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,059,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.