STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells C$32,864.00 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$32,864.00.

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of C$292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

