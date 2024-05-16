Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) CEO Purchases $22,470.00 in Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Len Jr. Zimmerly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $22,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,876 shares in the company, valued at $806,133.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

