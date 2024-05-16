David Lucchese Sells 3,024 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP David Lucchese sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,288.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $624.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.