Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 241.08% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.
Conifer Stock Performance
Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Conifer has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67.
About Conifer
