Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 241.08% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Conifer has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

