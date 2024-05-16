BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $29.97 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

