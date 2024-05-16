CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Acquires $43,324.32 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 660,867 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 529,767 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 364,600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Further Reading

