Forum Financial Management LP Sells 7,284 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

