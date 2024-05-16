Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) COO Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) COO Anthony K. Blair purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zomedica Stock Performance
ZOM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.