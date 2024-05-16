Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) COO Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) COO Anthony K. Blair purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zomedica Stock Performance

ZOM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

Zomedica Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zomedica by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 276,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

