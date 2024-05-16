917 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.