Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$393.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.13.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

