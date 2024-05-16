PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 953,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

