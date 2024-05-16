Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 598,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 95,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

