Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,330. The stock has a market cap of $792.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Thryv has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

