Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 4.0 %

AXL traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 996,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.08. The company has a market cap of £58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

