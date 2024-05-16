Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Down 4.0 %
AXL traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 996,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.08. The company has a market cap of £58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Arrow Exploration
