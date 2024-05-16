Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Tennant Stock Down 0.6 %

TNC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Tennant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tennant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tennant by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Tennant by 539.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

