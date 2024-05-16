Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

